Harrisburg – Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier recently announced in-person services for Unemployment Compensation (UC) claimants are now available by appointment at all PA CareerLink centers throughout the commonwealth.
In total, 58 PA CareerLink centers are accepting appointments to assist claimants with their cases.
“The Unemployment Compensation system plays a critical role in making certain that Pennsylvanians and their families stay financially afloat in times of need. By expanding in-person assistance and availability to all CareerLink offices, L&I continues to fulfill its mission of serving all Pennsylvanians facing economic hardship – and that begins with directly addressing the challenges faced by underserved populations and ensuring equitable access to UC services,” said Berrier.
The in-person services are the direct result of funding the department received in March 2022 through a $6.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, designed specifically to promote equitable access to UC programs and remove barriers some populations face in securing services. Since the program’s launch in May, L&I has used this federal funding to serve and assist more than 4,500 UC claimants across Pennsylvania.
In-person services for UC claimants are designed to assist individuals who do not have proper technology, equipment, or technical skills; individuals without access to home Internet or broadband; and individuals with limited-English proficiency. To schedule an appointment, please contact one of the following PA CareerLink centers in your area directly.
Southwestern PA:
- PA CareerLink Somerset Co., 6022 Glades Pk., Ste. 100, Somerset, PA 15501
- 814-445-4161
- PA CareerLink Allegheny East, 2040 Ardmore Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15221
- 412-436-2225
- PA CareerLink Pittsburgh/Allegheny Co., 304 Wood St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222
- 412-552-7100
- PA CareerLink Fayette Co., 112 Commonwealth Dr., Lemont Furnace, PA 15456
- 724-434-5627
- PA CareerLink Greene Co., 4 W. High St., Waynesburg, PA 15370, 724-852-2900
- PA CareerLink Mon Valley, Donora Industrial Pk., 570 Galiffa Dr., Donora, PA 15033 724-379-4750
- PA CareerLink Washington Co., 90 W. Chestnut St., Ste. 150 LL, Washington, PA 15301, 724-223-4500
- PA CareerLink Westmoreland Co., 151 Pavilion La., Youngwood, PA 15697,
- 724-755-2330
- PA CareerLink Alle-Kiski, 1150 5th Ave., Ste. 200, New Kensington, PA 15068
- 724-334-8600
- PA CareerLink Beaver Co., 285 Beaver Valley Mall, Rte. 18, Monaca, PA 15061
- 724-728-4860 ext. 215
Southeastern PA:
- PA CareerLink Delaware Co., 701 Crosby St., Ste. B, Chester, PA 19013, 610-447-3350
- PA CareerLink Bucks Co., 1260 Veterans Hwy., Bristol, PA 19007, 215-781-1073
- PA CareerLink North Philadelphia (Esperanza), 4261 N. 5th St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, 215-967-9711
- PA CareerLink Northwest Philadelphia, 5847 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144, 215-987-6503
- PA CareerLink West Philadelphia, 3901 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
- 215-473-3630
- PA CareerLink Philadelphia Suburban Station, 1617 JFK Blvd., Ste. 200, Philadelphia, PA 19103, 215-557-2592
Southcentral PA:
- PA CareerLink Adams Co., 150 V Twin Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325, 717-334-6610
- PA CareerLink Chester Co., 479 Thomas Jones Way, Suite 500, Exton, PA 19341, 610-280-1010
- PA CareerLink Cumberland Co., 1 Alexandra Court, Carlisle, PA 17015, 717-243-4431 ext. 207
- PA CareerLink Capitol Region, 101 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101, 717-783-3270
- PA CareerLink Lancaster Co., 1046 Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, 717-509-5613
- PA CareerLink Lebanon Co., 243 Schneider Drive, Lebanon, PA 17046, 717-274-2554
- PA CareerLink York Co., 841 Vogelsong Road, York, PA 17404, 717-767-7600
Erie Region:
- PA CareerLink Elk Co., 245 Depot Street, Saint Marys, PA 15857, 814-834-2857
- PA CareerLink Erie Co., 1647 Sassafras Street, Suite 300, Erie, PA 16502, 814-455-9966
- PA CareerLink McKean Co., 40 Davis Street, Bradford, PA 16701, 814-363-9100
- PA CareerLink Mercer Co., 217 West State Street, Sharon, PA 16146, 724-347-9257
- PA CareerLink Potter Co., 279 Route 6, West, Coudersport, PA 16915, 814-274-9330
- PA CareerLink Oil Region, 255 Elm Street, Suite 1, Oil City, PA 16301, 814-678-5050
Altoona Region:
- PA CareerLink Bedford Co., One Corporate Drive, Suite 103, Bedford, PA 15522, 814-623-6107
- PA CareerLink Blair Co., 1600 5th Avenue, Suite 200, Second Floor, Altoona, PA 16602, 814-940-6200
- PA CareerLink Centre Co., 240 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte, PA 16823, 814-548-7587
- PA CareerLink Clearfield Co., 1125 Linden Street, Clearfield, PA 16830, 814-765-8118
- PA CareerLink Clinton Co., 8 North Grove Street Ste F, Lock Haven, PA 17745, 570-893-4022
- PA CareerLink Franklin Co., 600 Norland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201, 717-264-4584
- PA CareerLink Huntingdon Co., 54 Pennsylvania Avenue, Huntingdon, PA 17752, 814-641-6408
- PA CareerLink Lycoming Co., 329 Pine Street, Williamsport, PA 17701, 570-601-5465
- PA CareerLink Mifflin Co., 6395 State Route 103 North Building 58, Lewistown, PA 17044, 717-248-4942
Indiana Region:
- PA CareerLink Armstrong Co., 11931 State Route 85 Ste E Indian Hills Complex, Kittanning, PA 16201, 724-919-8544
- PA CareerLink Butler Co., 112 Hollywood Drive Suite 203, Butler, PA 16001, 724-431-4000
- PA CareerLink Cambria Co., 248 Main Street, Suite 100, Johnstown, PA 15901, 814-534-2512
- PA CareerLink Indiana Co., 112 Hollywood Drive, Suite 201, Butler, PA 16001, 724-282-9341 ext. 100
- PA CareerLink Jefferson Co., 103 East Union Street Ste 2, Punxsutawney, PA 15767, 814-938-0504
- PA CareerLink Lawrence Co., 101 South Mercer Street, Suite 101, New Castle, PA 16101, 724-656-3165
Scranton Region:
- PA CareerLink Bradford/Sullivan Co., 312 Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848, 570-265-2171
- PA CareerLink Columbia/Montour Co., 415 Central Road Ste 2, Bloomsburg, PA 17815, 570-387-6288
- PA CareerLink Lackawanna Co., 135 Franklin Avenue, Scranton, PA 18503, 570-963-4671
- PA CareerLink Wilkes-Barre, 32 East Union Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, 570-822-1101
- PA CareerLink Hazleton, 75 North Laurel Street, Hazleton, PA 18201, 570-459-3854
- PA CareerLink Pottsville, 203 East Arch Street, Pottsville, PA 17901, 570-622-5253
- PA CareerLink Northumberland/Snyder/Union Co., 225 Market Street, Suite 200, Sunbury, PA 17801, 570-988-7301
- PA CareerLink Tioga Co., 56 Plaza Lane, Wellsboro, PA 16901, 570-724-1939
Allentown Region:
- PA CareerLink Berks Co., 1920 Kutztown Road Ste F, Reading, PA 19604, 610-988-1300
- PA CareerLink Carbon Co., 50 East Locust Street, Suite 1, Nesquehoning, PA 18240, 570-325-2701
- PA CareerLink Lehigh Valley, 555 Union Blvd, Allentown, PA 18109, 610-437-5627
- PA CareerLink Montgomery Co., 1430 DeKalb Street, Norristown, PA 19401, 610-270-3429
- PA CareerLink Monroe Co., 2937 Route 611, Merchants Plaza, Tannersville, PA 18372, 570-620-2850
- PA CareerLink Schuylkill Co., 203 East Arch Street, Pottsville, PA 17901, 570-622-5253
The PA CareerLink network prepares Pennsylvanians to succeed in the workplace and matches employers with qualified, skilled candidates. Some of the free career-building and other services provided include:
- Resume building/posting/submitting workshops
- Mock interviews
- Job search and training assistance
- Adult education classes and workshops
- Career fairs
- Referral services to partners