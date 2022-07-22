HARRISBURG – Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, with funding from the Department of Environmental Protection’s Coastal Resources Management, is announcing their new Waterway Steward Program, developed with funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

The program’s purpose is to engage Pennsylvania water trail users in community science and build long term stewardship of our water trails while providing valuable data to tell the story about litter in and along our waterways.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos