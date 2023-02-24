New Bethlehem, PA (16242)

Today

Mostly clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 21F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 21F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.