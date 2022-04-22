HARRISBURG: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported recently that the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during March 2022 was the highest revenue achieved in a single month totaling $462,740,098.
The previous high revenue month occurred in November 2021 at $432,490,129.
The record was driven by all-time highs in two gaming sectors including:
• Retail Table Games which exceeded $90 million for the first time; and,
• Internet Casino-Type Gaming which exceeded $110 million for the first time.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and VGTs. The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.
The following chart compiles all revenue generated in March 2022 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last March.
Hollywood Casino at Penn National — $63,711,802 (March 2022); $57,172,571 (March 2021); 11.44% (percent change).
Parx Casino — $60,464,278; $61,493,914; -1.67%
Rivers Casino Philadelphia — $54,511,287; $48,291,094; 12.88%
Valley Forge Casino Resort — $51,804,108; $36,904,688; 40.37%
Wind Creek Bethlehem — $47,310,388; $35,397,746; 33.65%
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh — $35,539,640; $29,576,065; 20.16%
Live! Casino Philadelphia — $25,108,734; $20,860,338; 20.37%
Mohegan Sun Pocono — $22,270,101; $22,450,221; -0.80%
Hollywood Casino at the Meadows — $20,526,543; $20,973,736; -2.13%
Mount Airy Casino Resort — $20,330,202; $23,715,506; -14.27%
Harrah's Philadelphia — $18,717,891; $18,388,914; 1.79%
Presque Isle Downs and Casino — $11,527,738; $10,404,877; 10.79%
Live! Casino Pittsburgh — $10,030,575; $8,371,757; 19.81%
Hollywood Casino York — $7,906,944; n/a; n/a
Hollywood Casino Morgantown — $5,676,616; $1,662,839; 241.38%
Video Gaming Terminals — $3,829,287; $3,641,470; 5.16%
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin — $2,083,522; $2,026,617; 2.81%
Fantasy Contests — $1,390,443; $1,798,983; -22.71%
Statewide Total — $462,740,098; $403,131,336; 14.79%
Total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $187,018,857 during March 2022.