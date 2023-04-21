HARRISBURG: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) reported recently that the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during March 2023 was $515,278,831, an increase of 11.35% compared to revenue generated in March 2022.
The PGCB also noted that this monthly revenue number exceeded the half billion mark for the first time since legalized gambling began in 2006.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the PGCB include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). The PGCB has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.
The following chart compiles all revenue generated in March 2023 by casinos along with fantasy contests and VGTs operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to total revenue generated in March 2022:
- Hollywood Casino at Penn National — $80,928,428 (2023); $63,711,802 (2022); 27.02% (percent change).
- Valley Forge Casino Resort — $68,510,263; $51,804,108; 32.25%
- Parx Casino — $60,440,432; $60,464,278; -0.04%
- Rivers Casino Philadelphia — $53,461,999; $54,511,287; -1.92%
- Wind Creek Bethlehem — $47,247,055; $47,310,388; -0.13%
- Rivers Casino Pittsburgh — $35,491,060; $35,539,640; -0.14%
- Hollywood Casino at the Meadows — $31,196,409; $20,526,543; 51.98%
- Live! Casino Philadelphia — $26,546,348; $25,108,734; 5.73%
- Mount Airy Casino Resort — $21,718,881; $20,330,202; 6.83%
- Mohegan Pennsylvania — $21,323,198; $22,270,101; -4.25%
- Harrah's Philadelphia — $20,012,094; $18,717,891; 6.91%
- Live! Casino Pittsburgh — $10,529,738; $10,030,575; 4.98%
- Hollywood Casino Morgantown — $9,472,589; $5,676,616; 66.87%
- Hollywood Casino York — $9,390,319; $7,906,944; 18.76%
- Presque Isle Downs and Casino — $9,144,781; $11,527,738; -20.67%
- Video Gaming Terminals — $3,757,506; $3,829,287; -1.87%
- Parx Shippensburg — $3,065,542; n/a; n/a
- Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin — $1,643,538; $2,083,522; -21.12%
- Fantasy Contests — $1,398,651; $1,390,443; 0.59%
- Statewide Total — $515,278,831; $462,740,098; 11.35%