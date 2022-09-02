Harrisburg — Governor Tom Wolf announced recently the availability of $185 million in state funding for two new programs that improve community safety by ensuring adequate resources for local law enforcement and county district attorneys’ offices.

“With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative offices can better protect and serve our communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “This is $185 million to ensure answered calls for help, remove criminals from our streets, and prosecute violent crimes to the fullest extent possible. It’s a down payment on peace of mind tomorrow and less sorrow and bloodshed in the years to come.”

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos