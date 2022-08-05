Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Department of Health recently announced the creation of the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Advisory Group appointing 16 members that will focus on providing support to increase healthier pregnancies and postpartum care.

These committed professionals will engage in efforts to improve the quality of services and support connections between WIC and other state services to address the social, health and educational needs of pregnant individuals, mothers, infants and children.

