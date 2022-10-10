Harrisburg – Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding recently announced $303,000 in matching funds to 17 nonprofits to grow domestic sales and exports of Pennsylvania agricultural products.
Grants will reimburse nonprofit associations representing members statewide, up to 50% of the cost of promotional and consumer education projects promoting beef, hardwoods, maple syrup, mushrooms, vegetables, wine, and projects promoting regional tourism and growing the consumer base for PA products.
“Pennsylvania produces the world’s finest food, fiber, and hardwood products,” Secretary Redding said. “These innovative nonprofit associations market those products, introducing new hometown fans and visitors from across Pennsylvania and across the world to top-quality PA products. These grants are part of a comprehensive array of state funding that feeds our economy, feeding the bottom lines of our agriculture businesses and the 593,000 Pennsylvanians whose jobs depend on them.”
Grantees, amounts awarded, and projects are listed below:
- Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group, Inc. – Kane, McKean County -- $28,250. Interpretive Agricultural Education Center at The Wilds Sonshine Factory -- Pennsylvania leads the nation in hardwood production and exports. With nearly 17 million forested acres, more than seven million acres of farmland, and six major watersheds, agriculture drives the state’s economy, and our watersheds provide clean water to millions of Americans. The interpretive center will invite visitors to connect PA sustainable agriculture and forestry practices to the clean water, safe food, shelter and wood products that are critical to their everyday lives and comfort.
- American Mushroom Institute – Avondale, Chester County -- $30,000. Nutrition and Regeneration: Mushrooms are the Answer -- promoting the unique value of mushrooms, in sync with today's consumers who are looking for exceptional budget value, health benefits and environmental benefits related to how food is farmed.
- Commission on Economic Opportunity, Weinberg – Pittston, Luzerne County -- $10,000. Promoting Northeast Pennsylvania local agricultural products to an estimated 74,000 individuals facing food insecurity, to boost access to fresh foods and post-pandemic healthy eating habits.
- Farm to Table Buy Local – Pittsburgh, Allegheny County -- $50,000. Pittsburgh’s Buy Local chapter promotes locally grown agriculture, supporting 750+ farms in a 30-county region, connecting growers to farmers markets, large regional events, retail stores, universities and food distributors in the market to buy local foods.
- Farmers on the Square – Carlisle, Cumberland County -- $2,000. Extend the market’s reach to make more people aware of the fresh local produce and products Farmers on the Square offers on Wednesdays throughout the year.
- Friends of The Pennsylvania Farm Show Foundation, Inc. – statewide -- $50,000. Support for educational programs, incentives and events tied to the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show.
- Greater Easton Development Partnership, Easton, Northampton County -- $10,000. Promotional Support for Easton Farmers Market and West Ward Market -- While the Easton Farmers' Market is the longest running outdoor market in the United States, the Easton Public Market was established in 2016, and West Ward Market is brand new. All three operations support local farmers and local producers. The project will expand marketing resources to bring additional customers to the three markets.
- Greater Reading Chamber Alliance – Reading, Berks County -- $2365.50. Grow Together – A partnership of the alliance and Berks County commissioners in conjunction with Berks Agricultural Resource Network (B.A.R.N.), educating consumers on local agricultural products in season year-round, including digital promotions, a searchable directory and a holiday gift guide.
- Helping Hands Ministries, Inc. – Mercer County -- $2,000. PA Produce Connections – providing fresh, PA sourced food boxes during the summer and fall to families and seniors in need in Mercer County.
- Legacy Land and Water Partners – Philadelphia, Philadelphia County -- $8,800. George Washington Carver Sustainable-Regenerative Agriculture Project for Urban Students -- connect communities of color to George Washington Carver’s contributions to sustainable agriculture methods and Pennsylvania’s agricultural heritage in order to promote the importance of healthier diets through purchasing local foods.
- The Nurture Nature Center, Easton, Northampton County -- $26,751. Fresh Right Now: Advancing Agritourism in the Lehigh Valley through Seasonal Food Education
- PA Beef Council – statewide -- $10,000. PA Beef to PA Schools – working to ensure that beef from Pennsylvania producers is served more often to students in Pennsylvania schools. The program would provide logistical assistance to break down barriers for schools to obtain Pennsylvania beef for their school cafeterias, improving food security in schools. The program would educate students on the beef lifecycle and the Pennsylvania beef producers who bring beef from pasture to plate.
- Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers, Inc. – statewide -- $32,000. Making consumers aware of PA-grown potatoes and where to buy them. Finding new buyers and markets for locally grown potatoes from 28 grower-members.
- Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation – statewide -- $22,833.50. Strengthening Pennsylvania's Agricultural Industry through Education and Promotion – Consumer education on the value of Pennsylvania agriculture and its importance in sustaining our everyday lives.
- Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers Council – statewide -- $2,000. Consumer education materials providing maple syrup nutritional information, recipes, recipe substitutions, modern sugaring and its connection to sustainable forestry.
- Pennsylvania Vegetable Marketing and Research Program – statewide -- $5,000. Using “Upfluence” to Promote PA Vegetables – the program funds practical vegetable research and promotes Pennsylvania-grown vegetables for approximately 2,000 grower-members. The project will to use the influencer program "Upfluence" to find relevant influencers with large followings of Pennsylvanians who will highlight local produce and generate demand.
- Pennsylvania Winery Association – statewide -- $11,000. PA Wine and Cheese Pairing Guide – a regionally-inspired, interactive guide online, and print guide to be produced in partnership with the PA Cheese Guild to drive traffic and sales to where PA-produced wines and cheese are sold. The printed guide will be distributed at the 2023 PA Farm Show and at locations throughout the state.