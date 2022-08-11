Pittsburgh – Wolf Administration officials recently joined local school and health leaders, along with a parent, to educate and encourage others to get children vaccinated against COVID-19 before school starts.

Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead joined Dr. Rodney Necciai, Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services at Pittsburgh Public Schools and Dr. Debra Bogen, Director of the Allegheny County Health Department along with a local parent who recently had their child vaccinated, also emphasized the importance of receiving required, routine vaccinations ahead of returning to school this fall.

