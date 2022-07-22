Harrisburg – As the summer continues to usher in hot temperatures with high humidity, the departments of Aging and Health are urging all Pennsylvanians but especially older adults to take steps to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from potentially deadly heat-related illnesses. Seniors may be less able to respond to extreme temperatures and taking certain medication can affect how a person's body reacts to heat.

"Some seniors may not have access to fans, air conditioners or other support options to adequately get through a period of extreme heat, so it’s important that all of us check on our older family members, neighbors, and friends to make sure they stay cool and are managing well," said Secretary of Aging Robert Torres. "Pennsylvania's network of Area Agencies on Aging is a great resource for older adults to learn about senior community centers acting as cooling stations in their neighborhood and other supports that may be available. Seniors can also check with their local municipality to find out if there are libraries, churches or other facilities that may be offering opportunities to keep cool."

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos