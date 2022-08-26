Harrisburg — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced that thousands of the older and disabled Pennsylvanians who have already received a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will also receive a one-time bonus rebate starting last week.

The one-time bonus rebates are being delivered to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program thanks to a proposal that Governor Tom Wolf introduced earlier this year and recently signed into law.

