Harrisburg – Treasurer Stacy Garrity recently announced that the PA ABLE Savings Program has surpassed $75 million in assets for the first time.

PA ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) is a tax-free way for Pennsylvanians with qualifying disabilities and their families to save without affecting eligibility for government disability benefits. Funds are easy to access and may be used for a wide range of disability-related expenses.

