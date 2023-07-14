New Bethlehem, PA (16242)

Today

Sunshine early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.