HARRISBURG - Figures released last week by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board show total gaming and fantasy contests revenue generated in the Commonwealth during December 2021 was $406,328,955, which represents an increase of 141% compared to revenue generated in December 2020.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, retail and internet sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.
The following chart compiles all revenue generated in December 2021 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors, and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last December:
Hollywood Casino at Penn National — $58,833,273 (December 2021); $42,430,679 (December 2022); 38.66% (percent change).
Parx Casino — $55,507,292; $23,328,562; 137.94%
Rivers Casino Philadelphia — $44,768,599; $20,370,027; 119.78%
Wind Creek Bethlehem — $41,979,985; $9,226,791; 354.98%
Valley Forge Casino Resort — $37,844,088; $21,726,527; 74.18%
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh — $31,918,311; $7,109,129; 348.98%
Mohegan Sun Pocono — $20,626,737; $6,950,752; 196.76%
Hollywood Casino at the Meadows — $20,494,042; $9,023,260; 127.12%
Live! Casino Philadelphia — $20,257,907; $399,578; 4969.83%
Mount Airy Casino Resort — $19,686,347; $12,147,274; 62.06%
Harrah's Philadelphia — $16,129,416; $7,468,837; 115.96%
Presque Isle Downs and Casino — $10,611,677; $2,229,292; 376.01%
Live! Casino Pittsburgh — $9,514,078; $2,072,091; 359.15%
Hollywood Casino York — $6,891,456; n/a; n/a
Video Gaming Terminals — $3,355,153; $802,918; 317.87%
Fantasy Contests — $3,189,167; $3,011,755; 5.89%
Hollywood Casino Morgantown — $2,885,716; $33,148; 8605.62%
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin — $1,835,712; $408,618; 349.25%
Statewide Total — $406,328,955; $168,739,237; 140.80%
Total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $164,979,551 during December 2021.