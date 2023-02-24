Harrisburg – In light of the ongoing clean-up efforts in East Palestine, Ohio, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency has launched an online train derailment dashboard in coordination with other relevant state agencies to better inform concerned residents in western Pennsylvania.
“As clean-up efforts continue, our agency wants to make sure residents had an easily accessible online resource containing accurate and relevant information to refer to if they have questions,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “Our priority continues to be ensuring that every concerned resident has the information and resources they need to make important health and safety decisions for their families.”
Air and water monitoring has been in place since the incident began, including during the controlled vent and burn, the fire afterward and in the days since. Thus far, no concerning readings have been detected and state agencies and testing will continue for the foreseeable future.
The online dashboard is accessible at https://www.pema.pa.gov/derailment or by visiting the PEMA homepage at pema.pa.gov and clicking on “Train Derailment Dashboard.”