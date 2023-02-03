UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension will hold multiple workshops aimed at providing commercial tree-fruit growers with the latest research-based production recommendations, with opportunities to earn Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture core and category pesticide recertification credits.
These 10 “Winter Commercial Tree Fruit Schools” will take place in February and March at these locations:
- Selinsgrove: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 14, Snyder County Building, 713 Bridge St.
- Leesport: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 15, Berks County Agricultural Center, 1238 County Welfare Road.
- Scranton: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 16, Electric City Trolley Museum, 300 Cliff St.
- Biglerville: 7:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Feb. 20, Biglerville High School, 161 North Main St.
- Biglerville (Spanish): 9:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Feb. 20, Biglerville High School, 161 North Main St.
- Lancaster: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Lancaster Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road.
- Chambersburg: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Family Table Restaurant, 2830 Lincoln Way W.
- Altoona: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 28, Blair County Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive.
- North East: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 1, Burch Farms Country Market, 8210 Sidehill Road.
- Wexford: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 2, Soergel Orchards, 2573 Brandt School Road.
Each educational program is designed for tree-fruit growers, packers and processors, and for pesticide dealers and applicators interested in commercial tree-fruit production. Growers are invited to attend any of the schools listed — not just those closest to their location — but may not receive pesticide credits from more than one meeting.
Free respirator fit testing will be available at the Biglerville location.
Organizers noted that while these meetings are open to the public, noncommercial growers will find the content technically demanding and not applicable to tree-fruit production in home or backyard settings.
The workshops will cover subjects such as precision technologies for crop-load management; integrated disease and pest control recommendations; the economics of replanting an orchard; workforce development; weed management; worker protection standards; and respirator fit testing.
Registration fees range from $25 to $50. Registration deadlines and available pesticide credits vary by site. Depending on the workshop, participants can earn pesticide applicator credits in categories PC, 02 and 18, and core 00.
More information, including online registration and a detailed agenda for each workshop, is available on the Penn State Extension website. To register for the Adams County meeting in Biglerville, visit https://acfga.info/ for a registration form. To register for the Franklin County meeting in Chambersburg, contact Dwight Mickey at Shatzer’s Fruit Market at 717-263-2195.