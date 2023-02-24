Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is announcing the opening of the application period for the STAMPP Program.
The STAMPP (Systematic Technique to Analyze and Manage Pennsylvania’s Pavements) Program provides summer employment to college students. Through the STAMPP Program students gain real-world experience performing field surveys to improve Pennsylvania’s roadway maintenance programs and collect data vital to the allocation of maintenance funding throughout the District.
Students must be currently enrolled full-time (carrying 12 or more undergraduate credits or 9 or more graduate credits), enrolled full-time for the upcoming fall semester, in good academic standing, and enrolled in a major in the Engineering, Science or Technology field to be considered for internship positions.
Students must also have completed their first year in a two-year Associate Degree Program or four-year bachelor’s degree program. Non-Engineering majors may apply but preference goes to Engineering, Science and Technology students.
The STAMPP Program employs interns May through July with positions available in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, Jefferson Counties. STAMPP interns will be tasked with surveying current roadway conditions and newly completed projects for accuracy, all the while noting various aspects about the construction.
The STAMPP Program provides the opportunity to work independently and gain valuable hands-on experience.
College students seeking an Engineering Internship should apply to the Engineering Internship posting at www.employment.pa.gov. Click on View Jobs & Apply, Internship, Engineering Internship - PennDOT - Statewide (College). (https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/pabureau/jobs/3831892/engineering-internship-penndot-statewide-college).