Indiana - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding property owners that if planned property improvements include constructing or altering a driveway that connects to a state highway, a Highway Occupancy Permit (HOP) must first be obtained from PennDOT.
HOPs for driveways are required by Section 420 of Title 36, also known as the State Highway Law. Property owners without these permits should obtain one from PennDOT as the permit legitimizes the driveway and is evidence of compliance with the law.
Permit applications may be submitted online or by using paper applications. To apply online visit www.penndot.pa.gov, and select “Highway Occupancy Permits” from the “Permits” page under “Doing Business.” On that page applicants may access PennDOT’s Electronic Permitting System (ePermitting) or complete a paper application (PennDOT Form M-950A, or M-945A if applicable) found under “HOP-Related Forms.”
Permit applications can be obtained from PennDOT district office by calling 724-357-2800 to schedule an appointment. Completed applications should then be submitted to the district office for review, at which time PennDOT will review the driveway location for compliance with applicable laws and regulations such as sight distance, drainage and proposed driveway design features, in order to eliminate costly problems that the property owner might otherwise face, such as relocating the driveway.
Property owners need to apply for a permit at least 30 days in advance of the date they plan to start work on their driveway, unless making application for a long-existing driveway. However, to avoid potentially costly issues, PennDOT strongly encourages property owners to obtain a driveway permit before obtaining a building permit, which may be required in some municipalities by ordinance. Potential conflicts can often be avoided by determining an acceptable driveway location prior to constructing a building on the property.
Once the driveway construction or alteration is completed, the property owner must notify the PennDOT district office so that a final inspection can be conducted to verify that the work completed is consistent with the permit.
The application/inspection fee for a residential driveway permit is $25. A property owner who fails to obtain a permit prior to the construction of a new driveway or altering the design of an existing driveway is subject to a minimum $100 fine plus court costs. Additional costs would also result if the driveway were installed improperly and needs to be corrected by the property owner or PennDOT.
Although a driveway permit is not normally required for paving an existing and properly permitted driveway, property owners should contact PennDOT before paving an existing permitted driveway to discuss any potential impacts to highway drainage. If highway drainage is not properly accommodated, driveway repairs may be required at the owner’s expense.