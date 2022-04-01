Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) today announced "Saturday" by Oge Mora as the 2022 selection for Pennsylvania's One Book Early Literacy Initiative.
“By regularly reading to young children, parents and educators can help increase vocabulary and literacy and, more importantly, foster a lifelong love of reading,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Noe Ortega. “Reading is fundamental for future success both socially and academically, and the PA One Book program introduces young learners to the new worlds, important lessons, and valuable experiences that can be found in the pages of a book.”
"Saturday" follows a mother and daughter who look forward to their special Saturday routine together every week. But this Saturday, one thing after another goes wrong – ruining story time, salon time, picnic time, and the puppet show they’d been looking forward to all week. Mom is nearing a meltdown until her daughter reminds her that being together is the most important thing of all.
On Tuesday, April 5, at 10:00 AM, Oge Mora, acclaimed author and Caldecott Award-winning illustrator, will speak virtually to children across the state. During the event, the author will discuss her work as a storyteller and answer questions from participants. Registration is free and questions may be submitted in advance via the PA One Book website.
Since 2006, libraries, early learning centers, Head Start programs, and other organizations have participated in the Pennsylvania One Book program during the month of April. Pennsylvania One Book is a reading initiative that was developed to promote the value and benefits of reading early and often to preschoolers and to encourage family bonding through books and reading. Each year, a different children’s picture book is chosen as the selection of the year.
“This beloved program has proved its resilience as it has changed over the years and responded to things like the pandemic and our changing world,” said Acting State Librarian and Deputy Secretary for the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, Susan Banks. “We’re proud to continue supporting this powerful program that serves as both a mirror for young readers and a window for their grownups to peer into their world and experience the best in new children’s literature.”
The PA One Book project is made possible through a collaboration of the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, the Office of Child Development and Early Learning, Pennsylvania Center for the Book, Penn State University, Tuscarora Intermediate Unit 11, Indian Valley Public Library, James V. Brown Library, Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, and the Free Library of Philadelphia.
Each year, public libraries and certified early childhood education programs across the state are provided a copy of the book. Funding for this project was provided in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by Pennsylvania's Office of Commonwealth Libraries. Additional funding was provided by the Pennsylvania Office of Child Development and Early Learning.
For more information about Pennsylvania’s education policies and programs please visit the Department of Education’s website or follow PDE on Facebook, Twitter, or Pinterest.