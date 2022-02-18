HARRISBURG: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board recently reported that preliminary figures show $68,044,810 was wagered in the Commonwealth on last weekend’s Super Bowl through retail and online sportsbooks.
That was a 27% increase over wagers placed on the game last year.
After payouts, revenue is expected to be $4,575,339.
This was the fourth year in which legal sports wagering was available in Pennsylvania for the Super Bowl, but just the third in which online wagering options were available. This year, patrons could choose to place Super Bowl wagers at 18 retail locations and through 14 online wagering sites.
The sports wagering handle and revenue is as follows with comparisons to wagering on the last two Super Bowls:
- Super Bowl Handle Retail 2022 — $6,938,462
- Super Bowl Handle Retail 2021 — $6,137,478
- Super Bowl Handle Retail 2020 — $6,728,544
- Super Bowl Handle Online 2022 — $61,106,349
- Super Bowl Handle Online 2021 — $47,497,202
- Super Bowl Handle Online 2020 — $24,035,942
- Total Super Bowl Handle 2022 — $68,044,810
- Total Super Bowl Handle 2021 — $53,634,680
- Total Super Bowl Handle 2020 — $30,693,942
- Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2022 — $697,646
- Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2021 — -$24,264
- Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2020 — -$450,894
- Super Bowl Revenue Online 2022 — $3,877,693
- Super Bowl Revenue Online 2021 — $9,418,535
- Super Bowl Revenue Online 2020 — -$2,840,675
- Total Super Bowl Revenue 2022 — $4,575,339
- Total Super Bowl Revenue 2021 — $9,394,271
- Total Super Bowl Revenue 2020 — -$3,334,787
The Board also reports that there were 413,000 unique users that logged onto online sports wagering sites in Pennsylvania on Super Bowl Sunday based on data it obtained from geolocation technology service GeoComply. Figures from last year’s Super Bowl Sunday were 320,000 unique visitors to Pennsylvania regulated sports wagering websites and 200,000 unique visitors the year before. These figures do not include patrons who were visiting and wagering at any of the retail sports wagering locations in the Commonwealth.