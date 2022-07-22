HARRISBURG: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board recently reported that the combined Fiscal Year 2021/2022 revenue figures, which runs from July 1 to June 30, reached a record level at $5,042,967,392.
It was the first-time overall revenue for games regulated by the Gaming Control Board topped $5 billion during a fiscal year. In addition, the combined tax revenue from these games during the fiscal year will top $2 billion for the first time. The estimated amount, prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue is $2,052,630,568.
The previous high for gaming revenue and tax revenue in a fiscal year was during 2020/2021 with $3.87 billion and $1.59 billion respectively.
The Board notes that the overall revenue increase from the previous high fiscal year can be attributed to a record high in revenue for table games, along with continued growth in the Sports Wagering, iGaming and Video Gaming Terminal (VGT) markets.
Fiscal Year 2021/22 gross revenue from slot machines at the casinos was $2,410,313,212 a 27.69% increase in revenue when compared to the $1,887,573,437 generated in Fiscal Year 2020/21.
Fiscal Year 2021/22 gross revenue from table games at the casinos was $1,015,735,661, a 40.73% increase in revenue when compared to the $721,763,471 generated in Fiscal Year 2020/21. This revenue amount is a high mark for a fiscal year.
Fiscal Year 2021/22 revenue from iGaming was an $1,232,309,138, a 37.35% increase in revenue when compared to the $897,216,020 generated in Fiscal Year 2020/21. This revenue amount is a high mark for a fiscal year.
Fiscal Year 2021/22 revenue from sports wagering was $315,716,247, a 2.22% increase in revenue when compared to the $308,849,184 generated in Fiscal Year 2020/21. This revenue amount is a high mark for a fiscal year.
Fiscal Year 2021/22 revenue for Video Gaming Terminals at Truck Stops was $41,584,158 an 32.71% increase in compared to the $31,334,744 in Fiscal Year 2020/21. This revenue amount is a high mark for a fiscal year. At the end of this fiscal year, there were 65 VGT facilities operating in Pennsylvania compared to 50 facilities in operation at the end of Fiscal Year 2020/2021.
Fiscal Year 2021/22 revenue from fantasy contests was $27,308,782, a 3.11% decrease in revenue when compared to the $28,186,529 generated in Fiscal Year 2020/21.