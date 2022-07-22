HARRISBURG: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board recently reported that the combined Fiscal Year 2021/2022 revenue figures, which runs from July 1 to June 30, reached a record level at $5,042,967,392.

It was the first-time overall revenue for games regulated by the Gaming Control Board topped $5 billion during a fiscal year. In addition, the combined tax revenue from these games during the fiscal year will top $2 billion for the first time. The estimated amount, prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue is $2,052,630,568.

