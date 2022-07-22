HARRISBURG: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported recently that the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during June 2022 was $389,828,232 an increase of 0.24% compared to revenue generated in June 2021.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.
The following chart compiles all revenue generated in June 2022 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last June.
• Hollywood Casino at Penn National — $56,964,964 (2022); $53,788,026 (2021); 5.91% (percent change).
• Parx Casino — $52,358,544; $58,428,426; -10.39%
• Rivers Casino Philadelphia — $42,679,355; $43,646,374; -2.22%
• Wind Creek Bethlehem — $42,006,612; $36,372,891; 15.49%
• Valley Forge Casino Resort — $34,549,024; $42,317,789; -18.36%
• Rivers Casino Pittsburgh — $29,012,277; $28,429,575; 2.05%
• Live! Casino Philadelphia — $22,327,526; $20,580,890; 8.49%
• Mohegan Sun Pocono — $20,535,654; $18,911,961; 8.59%
• Mount Airy Casino Resort — $19,485,605; $21,985,651; -11.37%
• Harrah's Philadelphia — $17,322,841; $17,288,954; 0.20%
• Hollywood Casino at the Meadows — $17,005,600; $20,203,983; -15.83%
• Presque Isle Downs and Casino — $8,972,739; $10,036,957; -10.60%
• Live! Casino Pittsburgh — $8,168,198; $8,366,366; -2.37%
• Hollywood Casino York — $6,827,320; n/a; n/a
• Hollywood Morgantown — $4,875,080; $1,325,326; 267.84%
• Video Gaming Terminals — $3,506,902; $3,303,745; 6.15%
• Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin — $1,724,027; $2,014,215; -14.41%
• Fantasy Contests — $1,505,963; $1,891,667; -20.39%
• Statewide Total — $389,828,232; $388,892,795; 0.24%
Total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $161,165,506 during June 2022.