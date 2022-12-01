Harrisburg — State Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced recently that Pennsylvania has joined MissingMoney.com, a national effort to reunite people with unclaimed property that is rightfully theirs. The website provides an easy way for people to search unclaimed property databases for 46 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, to see if any money is waiting to be claimed.
“I’m excited to be a part of this effort to help more Pennsylvanians, and Americans from other states as well, find money that belongs to them,” Garrity said. “This website is a great one-stop-shop to search unclaimed property in almost every state. It’s especially useful for anyone who may have lived in multiple states over their lifetime. One of my biggest priorities is returning the more than $4 billion in unclaimed property owed to Pennsylvanians, and joining MissingMoney.com expands our ability to reach more people.”
All claims for properties held in Pennsylvania will be directed to, and filed through, Treasury’s secure unclaimed property website, patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property.
Since taking office in 2021, Garrity has returned more than $270 million in unclaimed property. One in ten Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property, and the average value of a claim is about $1,500.
Anyone can visit MissingMoney.com to start their search for unclaimed property. The website is endorsed by the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators.
Pennsylvanians can also visit patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property to search for and start a claim for any unclaimed property that may be theirs.
Treasury offers free assistance throughout the claims process. If you have any questions, or need help with your claim, email TUPmail@patreasury.gov or call 800-222-2046.