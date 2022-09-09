Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) recently announced the return of more than $2.2 million in licensing fees to 1,359 municipalities in which licensees are located.

Twice a year, as required by law, the PLCB returns liquor license fees paid by PLCB-approved licensees to the municipalities that are home to those licenses. Municipalities have flexibility in allocating and spending the returned license fees to meet local needs.

