Middletown – Pennsylvania Lottery officials join national and state responsible gambling groups to participate in the “Awareness + Action” campaign during Problem Gambling Awareness Month, reminding players of the important tools available to play responsibly.
The free and confidential resources available for those who may be suffering from a gambling disorder include the Pennsylvania Compulsive Gambling Helpline or 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Players can also reach out via the website Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania, where they can access the helpline by phone, text or chat.
“If you are a player experiencing an issue with problem gambling or one of your loved ones is in this position, we want you to know there are professionals available who can help,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “These are trained professionals who can offer tools and treatment options, including self-help meetings and counseling. It’s important for anyone affected by a gambling disorder to understand that these resources are available.”
Playing the Lottery responsibly means:
- Understanding that Lottery games are not suitable for children. Whether buying a ticket for yourself or as a gift, Pennsylvania Lottery players must be 18 or older. Tickets are not toys.
- Setting a budget and playing only within your financial means.
- Understanding the chances of winning and not chasing losses.
- Not letting play interfere with work or family obligations.
- Taking a break or stop playing entirely if playing stops being fun.
Additionally, there are tools available for those who play the PA Lottery online. Players have the option to set limits, take cool-off periods or self-exclude for one or five years. By law, players must be 18 or older to play the PA Lottery, and online players must be located within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to play games online and win prizes. Before allowing and setting up online accounts for players, the PA Lottery performs electronic verification to verify the identity and ages of all players.
“We are also urging parents to avoid leaving their computers or mobile devices unattended while logged into their online accounts. This will help us prevent children from playing PA Lottery games,” added Svitko.
The Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Please Play Responsibly” message is visible in all aspects of its consumer marketing and advertising; also appearing on items such as game tickets, live televised drawings, media materials, social media and the Lottery’s website.
The Pennsylvania Lottery is a proud recipient of the World Lottery Association’s Responsible Gaming certification and has received the Internet Compliance Assessment Program or iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling. This certification is the highest standard in the U.S. for online responsible gambling and is based on standards developed by a panel of experts from around the world.
Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Lottery joined the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, and the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania for an event to observe National Problem Gambling Awareness Month and highlight resources that are available. The goals of the national campaign are to increase public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of treatment and recovery services; and to encourage healthcare providers to screen clients for problem gambling.