Middletown – With the start of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, the Pennsylvania Lottery is once again collaborating with national and state responsible gambling groups to let players who may be suffering from gambling-related harms know that free and confidential help is available.
By calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or accessing the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania (CCGP) by phone, text, or chat, players can learn about the warning signs, or gain access to counselors and self-help meetings.
“It’s hard to believe that this year marks the 20th anniversary of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, but we know the issue doesn’t stop after the month ends,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “That’s why the Pennsylvania Lottery is committed to not only raising public awareness but also providing tools and resources to players who may be suffering from gambling-related harms.”
Some of those tools are available on the Lottery’s website, palottery.com, where online players have the option to set limits, take cool-off periods, or self-exclude for six months, one year, or five years. Additionally, players can access a short survey to assist them in evaluating whether they need to modify their gambling behavior.
By law, players must be 18 or older to play the PA Lottery, and online players must be located within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to play games online and win prizes. Before allowing and setting up online accounts for players, the PA Lottery also performs electronic verification to verify the identity and ages of all players.
“We are also reminding parents that Lottery tickets are not toys and should not be given to children. Parents should also avoid leaving their computers or mobile devices unattended while logged into their online accounts,” added Svitko.
The Pennsylvania Lottery holds multiple certifications for its responsible gambling work, including from the World Lottery Association. The Lottery’s “Please Play Responsibly” message is visible in all aspects of its consumer marketing and advertising; it also appears on items such as game tickets, live televised drawings, media materials, social media, and the Lottery’s website.
This year’s Problem Gambling Awareness theme is “Celebrating 20 Years.” The goals of this national campaign are: (1) to increase public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of prevention, treatment, and recovery resources; (2) to encourage healthcare providers to screen clients for problem gambling. The campaign is being recognized on social media using the hashtag #PGAM2023.
To learn more about the warning signs of gambling-related harms and find out about available services, visit the Lottery’s website: Please Play the PA Lottery Responsibly.