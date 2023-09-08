Middletown – Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $191,793,342 in prizes during August, including one top prize worth $5 million claimed by a player from Allegheny County.
Two top prizes worth $1 million each were claimed by players from Lackawanna, and Clarion counties. Additionally, there was one $1 million top prize that was shared by three players from Union and Chester counties.
Congratulations to the retailer who earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $5 million-winning ticket, and to the retailers who each earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million. They are:
- The Meadows Racetrack & Casino, 210 Racetrack Road, Washington, Washington County ($10,000 bonus);
- M Kumar P Inc., 914 Dunmore St., Throop, Lackawanna County ($5,000);
- GIANT Food Stores, 224 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg, Union County ($5,000); and
- Sheetz, 1281 East Main St., Clarion, Clarion County ($5,000).
Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during August included:
- Six prizes of $500,000;
- Two prizes of $300,000;
- Nine prizes of $200,000; and
- Seven prizes of $100,000.
The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.