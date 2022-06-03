Middletown – Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $207,977,964 in prizes during May, including one top prize worth $3 million claimed by a player from Philadelphia.
Congratulations to the retailer, ACME Markets, 29 Snyder Avenue, Philadelphia, who earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket worth $3 million.
Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during May included:
- One prize of $500,000;
- One prize of $300,000;
- Four prizes of $250,000;
- One prize of $200,000; and
- Seven prizes of $100,000.
The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.
Scratch-Off games currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $5 million. Before playing any game, players should read and understand the rules, remaining prizes and specific chances of winning at palottery.com. Check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings. Prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game’s end-sale date, which is posted on palottery.com.
The overall chances of winning any prize, printed on the back of each ticket, is stated across all tickets produced in a game, not by consecutive tickets sold per pack. Random distribution ensures the Pennsylvania Lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.