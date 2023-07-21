Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for June 2023.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.8% in June, the lowest rate on record (back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from May to 3.6%. The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was one-half of a percentage point below its June 2022 level of 4.3%, and the national rate was unchanged over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 4,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 10,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 13,000.
Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 7,300 over the month to a new record high of 6,131,900 in June. This was the sixth month in a row that jobs have hit a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from May in six of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in professional & business services (+2,800), which rose to a record high level.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 154,600 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+49,400) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.
