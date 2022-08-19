Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for July 2022.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 4.3 percent in July. The U.S. unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.5 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.1 percentage points below its July 2021 level and the national rate was down 1.9 percentage points over the year.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos