Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) recently released its preliminary employment situation report for June 2022.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.5 percent in June. The U.S. unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, remaining at 3.6 percent where it has been since March. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.1 percentage points below its June 2021 level and the national rate was down 2.3 percentage points over the year.

