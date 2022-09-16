HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) recently released its preliminary employment situation report for August 2022.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth​ of a percentage point over the month to 4.2 percent in August, the lowest rate since June 2000. The U.S. unemployment rate was up two-tenths of a ​percentage point over the month to 3.7 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 1.9 percentage points below its August 2021 level and the national rate was down 1.5 percentage points over the year.

