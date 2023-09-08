Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) investigated 671 vehicle crashes resulting in 10 fatalities and 220 injuries during the four-day Labor Day weekend travel period, which ran September 1-4.
Alcohol was a factor in 61 non-fatal crashes and two fatal crashes.
Troopers made 514 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 27,546 total traffic citations to include 864 for not wearing a seat belt and 233 tickets for failing to secure children in a child safety seat. Troopers issued 9,110 citations for failing to obey posted speed limits.
Labor Day Weekend Crash Statistics
- Total Crashes — 671 (2023); 648 (2022).
- Fatal Crashes — 8 (2023); 6 (2022).
- People Killed — 10 (2023); 6 (2022).
- People Injured — 220 (2023); 180 (2022).
- Alcohol-Related Crashes — 61 (2023); 45 (2022).
- Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes — 2 (2023); 4 (2022).
Labor Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics
- DUI Arrests — 514 (2023); 515 (2022).
- Speeding Citations — 9,110 (2023); 8,105 (2022).
- Child Seat Citations — 233 (2023); 177 (2022).
- Seat Belt Citations — 864 (2023); 799 (2022).
- Other Citations — 17,339 (2023); 13,815 (2022).
More information on 2023 Labor Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available on PSP’s website.