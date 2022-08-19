Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Tourism Office recently announced the Friday, Aug. 19 launch of "Stuffed with Steve Ford," a new Apple TV series that sends the Pittsburgh native and HGTV star on the road to explore Pennsylvania’s culinary trails.

"I'm proudly from Pennsylvania and honored to host 'Stuffed,'" said Steve Ford. "I'm always up for an adventure and we traveled all over the Keystone State to meet local farmers, bakers, and craft brewers. You'll get to watch as I try my hand at breadmaking and cannoli-stuffing and sample Pennsylvania culinary specialties along the way. It's a great show and I'm proud that it highlights the amazing food, rich traditions, and incredible people of PA."

