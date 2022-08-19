Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Tourism Office recently announced the Friday, Aug. 19 launch of "Stuffed with Steve Ford," a new Apple TV series that sends the Pittsburgh native and HGTV star on the road to explore Pennsylvania’s culinary trails.
"I'm proudly from Pennsylvania and honored to host 'Stuffed,'" said Steve Ford. "I'm always up for an adventure and we traveled all over the Keystone State to meet local farmers, bakers, and craft brewers. You'll get to watch as I try my hand at breadmaking and cannoli-stuffing and sample Pennsylvania culinary specialties along the way. It's a great show and I'm proud that it highlights the amazing food, rich traditions, and incredible people of PA."
"Stuffed with Steve Ford" will be available on the Pennsylvania TV channel on Apple TV, which can be downloaded to an Apple TV device for free. The first four episodes, which are each approximately 11 minutes, take Ford on a journey across Pennsylvania along Baked: A Bread Trail and Picked: An Apple Trail, which are two of the four culinary trails launched by the PA Tourism Office in 2021.
“Part of who we are as Pennsylvanians is our unique culinary palate, and we worked with a food historian at Chatham University to really bring to life our rich food history through the trail stops we selected,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Deputy Secretary for Marketing, Tourism and Film for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. “Stuffed with Steve Ford is not just fun to watch – Steve’s enthusiasm for Pennsylvania food is infectious and will leave viewers with a hunger to explore our food culture for themselves.”
In the four episodes premiering Friday, Ford joins friends and culinary experts to visit the following eight small businesses:
- Talking Breads (Mechanicsburg)
- Broad Street Market (Harrisburg)
- Urban Village Brewing (Philadelphia)
- Isgro’s Bakery (Philadelphia)
- Hollabaugh Brothers (Biglerville)
- Ploughman Taproom (Gettysburg)
- Thirsty Farmer (Biglerville)
- Round Barn & Market (Biglerville)
To celebrate the launch of the first four episodes, Ford and the Pennsylvania Tourism Office will host a premiere event at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg beginning at approximately 8:00 PM on August 19. The event, which is part of the market’s August 3rd in the Burg activities, will feature a free outdoor showing of all four episodes and Ford will be in attendance. The market will be open until 9:15 PM to allow attendees to visit the vendors featured in the market’s segment. The showing is supported by Midtown Cinema, which will host the showing indoors at 9:00 PM in the case of inclement weather.
In the coming weeks, Ford will hit the road again, this time to stuff himself with goodies on Chopped: A Charcuterie Trail and Pickled: A Fermented Trail. Those episodes are expected to be released next year.
In addition to "Stuffed with Steve Ford," Pennsylvania TV is the home of several other series produced in partnership with the Pennsylvania Tourism Office. These series include:
- Poured in PA: Stories of the people, places, and innovation shaping the state’s beer industry
- Happy Traveler: Travel tips and trip ideas to experience the best of Pennsylvania
- Jeet?: Pittsburghian term for “did you eat” featuring recipe videos
- Pursue Your Hominess: Pennsylvania experts share their knowledge from their home to yours
The Pennsylvania Tourism Office, housed within the Department of Community and Economic Development, is dedicated to inspiring travel to Pennsylvania. From iconic attractions to hidden gems, tourism in Pennsylvania helps drive the state’s economy, supports small business, creates jobs, and instills community pride – all while improving residents’ quality of life.