Harrisburg – As Pennsylvania prepares for the eventual end of the federal public health emergency, the Department of Human Services (DHS) is strongly encouraging Pennsylvanians enrolled in Medical Assistance to make sure their contact information is correct and sign up for alerts through the myCOMPASS PA mobile app and by text to ensure they are getting updates about their cases quickly.
Changes can be made on COMPASS, the state’s website to apply for and manage benefit information.
“The last few years have been a difficult time and a lot has changed for many Pennsylvanians. DHS wants to make sure that we have the most accurate information available so that we can continue to be in contact with those receiving important benefits,” said DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead. “It’s a good idea to take the time now to ensure that your information is correct by visiting the COMPASS website or by calling or visiting your local County Assistance Office.”
On the COMPASS website at http://dhs.pa.gov/Compass, you can update your information for any of the following:
- Changes to the number of people living in your household
- Changes to your email address
- Changes to your phone number
- Changes to your mailing address
COMPASS also allows users to sign up to receive e-notifications about their benefits. Keeping information up to date will help Pennsylvanians receive reminders about their annual benefit renewal quickly so they can prevent an avoidable lapse in coverage or services.
Additionally, DHS is encouraging Pennsylvanians to opt-in to receive information about their benefits through text. Recipients who have not previously opted out of texting are receiving texts encouraging them to enroll. The texts read: “The PA Dept of Human Services would like to text you important messages about your benefits. Carrier rates may apply. To Opt In, please reply “YES.”
If you receive a text like this, it is not a scam. Messages sent by DHS via text will never ask you for personal information, and you should not provide it. These are intended to be reminders about your benefits and other important information about programs administered by DHS and the federal government.
Pennsylvanians can also download the myCOMPASS PA mobile app for free. The app allows you to look up your benefits and update your contact information from your mobile device. Instructional videos on downloading and using the myCOMPASS PA app are available on DHS’s YouTube channel.
To find out more about applying for benefits and for more information on County Assistance Offices, visit the DHS website.