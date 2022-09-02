Harrisburg – Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier recently reminded Pennsylvania employers of their responsibilities under the commonwealth’s Child Labor Act enforced by L&I to protect child workers from exploitation and dangerous working conditions.

Berrier also urged members of the public to report suspected child labor violations to the department’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (BLLC) for investigation.

