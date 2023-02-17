HARRISBURG – Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R-41) issued the following statement last week emphasizing the need for an assessment of the actions that led to, and have taken place following the Norfolk Southern train derailment on February 3, 2023:
“There has been a great deal of concern and frustration following the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Although this incident did not take place within our state’s border, it is critical we learn the cause of the derailment and work to mitigate the effects upon the residents of surrounding communities within the commonwealth. Protecting the people of Pennsylvania must always be our primary focus.
“While multistate emergency response situations present significant challenges, the public deserves detailed answers about the handling of this incident. Discussions with Senate committees holding jurisdiction over these areas have begun to take place. It is imperative the legislature engages in a deeper conversation and examination of our infrastructure system and meaningful ways to further ensure public safety when it comes to these infrequent but gravely serious events.”