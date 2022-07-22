Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) is joining forces with the Moonshot Museum, Astrobotic, and the Readiness Institute at Penn State to invite Pennsylvania students in grades 3-12 to participate in a statewide poster contest celebrating America’s return to the moon this year, an achievement powered by Pennsylvanians.

“It’s only fitting that we announce this new partnership to support and highlight STEAM education on the 53rd anniversary of the first moon landing,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty. “This poster contest encourages Pennsylvania students to ‘reach for the moon’ in their educational and career endeavors, from science to the arts and anything in between.”

