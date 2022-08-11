HARRISBURG – As many consumers across Pennsylvania continue working to manage higher summer energy bills – driven by increased electric energy costs and hot weather – the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission advises residents and businesses served by several major utilities that electric generation prices for non-shopping customers are expected to rise again on Sept. 1, 2022.

The PUC does not regulate prices for the generation portion of electric bills, which are driven by market forces and are reset up or down several times per year, based on the cost of obtaining the energy that non-shopping customers use. Generation prices are separate from the PUC-regulated rates that utilities charge for their distribution services – which cover the cost of operating and maintaining the infrastructure that delivers electricity to homes and businesses.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos