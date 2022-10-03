HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently recognized National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a collaborative effort to help consumers and businesses stay secure online while increasing national awareness and resilience about cyberthreats.
Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, especially in our modern interconnected world, noted PUC Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille. Whether you are at home, at work, or working remotely, consider this year’s national cybersecurity theme which is “See Yourself in Cyber” to enhance your online safety.
Additionally, the PUC has released an updated cyber best practice guide for utilities, highlighting resources available to help safeguard smaller and mid-size utility systems.
National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
During the month of October, and beyond, the PUC encourages Pennsylvanians to carefully review outreach developed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA). The campaign emphasizes the role each individual plays in online safety and stresses the importance of taking proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity at home and in the workplace.
This year CISA and NCA emphasize four key actions that everyone to enhance the cybersecurity of their personal and business systems:
- Enable Multi-Factor Authentication
- Use Strong Passwords
- Recognize and Report Phishing
- Update Your Software
Cyber Threats to Utilities – PAPUC Cyber Best Practices
Chairman Dutrieuille also addressed the need for vigilance and highlighted resources available to assist Pennsylvania utilities. In recent years there have been persistent cyber threats to key utility systems around the world. These incidents demonstrate the importance of proactive security measures to safeguard critical infrastructure.
The PUC's updated best practices guide was created to assist those small and mid-size utilities which may not have the same in-house resources as larger utilities. The PUC recommends that utilities use this guide to help evaluate their cyber risks and take steps to enhance protection for their critical systems. The guide also includes information about state and federal resources available to help better manage risks, defend against current threats, and build more secure systems to address future concerns.
National Utility Discussions
The Pennsylvania PUC also continues to work closely with utility commissions across the country, to discuss cybersecurity preparedness, response, and recovery planning, policies, and practices. Pennsylvania continues to have a strong voice in those regional and national discussions, through the Mid-Atlantic Conference of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (MACRUC), where Pennsylvania PUC Chair Dutrieuille currently serves as president of the organization, and the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC), where she continues to serve on the Committee on Critical Infrastructure.
Over the past year, NARUC has published a series of cybersecurity resources for utilities and utility regulators, and that work is ongoing.