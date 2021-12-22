HARRISBURG - Figures released recently by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board show total gaming and fantasy contests revenue generated in the Commonwealth during November 2021 was a record $432,493,349 which represents an increase of 52% compared to revenue generated in November 2020.
The total revenue achieved this month also surpassed the previous monthly high just achieved in October 2021 of $425,916,762.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, retail and internet sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.
The following chart compiles all revenue generated in November 2021 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors, and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last November:
- Hollywood Casino at Penn National — $60,097,689 (November 2021); $33,607,988 (November 2020); 78.82% (percent change).
- Valley Forge Casino Resort 1 — $57,095,210; $33,589,011; 69.98%
- Parx Casino — $56,328,909; $50,213,047; 12.18%
- Rivers Casino Philadelphia — $46,698,619; $30,552,033; 52.85%
- Wind Creek Bethlehem — $42,684,242; $27,593,625; 54.69%
- Rivers Casino Pittsburgh — $32,096,898; $20,057,535; 60.02%
- Hollywood Casino at the Meadows — $26,703,701; $18,808,538; 41.98%
- Mount Airy Casino Resort — $20,590,797; $21,454,270; -4.02%
- Mohegan Sun Pocono — $20,196,425; $14,822,443; 36.26%
- Live! Casino Philadelphia — $18,351,913; $294,093; +1000%
- Harrah's Philadelphia — $16,909,860; $17,657,433; -4.23%
- Presque Isle Downs and Casino — $10,496,237; $6,609,291; 58.81%
- Live! Casino Pittsburgh — $8,363,981; $2,262,629; 269.66%
- Hollywood Casino York — $7,138,592; n/a; n/a
- Fantasy Contests — $3,358,090; $3,015,062; 11.38%
- Video Gaming Terminals — $3,185,451; $2,259,393; 40.99%
- Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin — $1,889,690; $1,470,938; 28.47%
- Hollywood Casino Morgantown — $307,046; n/a; n/a
- Statewide Total — $432,493,349; $284,267,329; 52.14%
Total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $171,876,183 during November 2021.