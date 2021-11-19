HARRISBURG – Figures released recently by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board show total gaming and fantasy contests revenue generated in the Commonwealth during October 2021 was $425,916,762 which represents an increase of 33 percent compared to revenue generated in October 2020. It also eclipsed the all-time monthly revenue high set in July of this year.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, retail and internet sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs).
The following compiles all revenue generated in October 2021 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors, and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last October:
• Parx Casino — $57,378,359 (October 2021 revenue); $54,942,916 (October 2020 revenue); 4.43% (percent change).
• Hollywood Casino at Penn National — $57,063,431; $34,968,936; 63.18%
• Rivers Casino Philadelphia — $46,269,529; $39,088,546; 18.37%
• Wind Creek Bethlehem — $46,229,880; $33,138,847; 39.50%
• Valley Forge Casino Resort — $42,873,928; $35,291,784; 21.48%
• Rivers Casino Pittsburgh — $32,328,608; $25,515,888; 26.70%
• Hollywood Casino at the Meadows — $24,325,897; $21,085,216; 15.37%
• Mount Airy Casino Resort — $21,890,619; $23,253,524; -5.86%
• Mohegan Sun Pocono — $21,582,463; $17,521,427; 23.18%
• Harrah's Philadelphia — $19,385,800; $18,452,911; 5.06%
• Live! Casino Philadelphia — $18,754,718; $278,463; +1000%
• Presque Isle Downs and Casino — $11,740,331; $9,078,834; 29.32%
• Live! Casino Pittsburgh; $9,442,970; n/a; n/a
• Hollywood Casino York — $7,366,618; n/a; n/a
• Fantasy Contests — $3,695,341; $3,203,005; 15.37%
• Video Gaming Terminals — $3,373,559; $2,416,180; 39.62%
• Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin — $1,868,213; $1,981,759; -5.73%
• Hollywood Casino Morgantown — $346,496; n/a; n/a
• Statewide Total — $425,916,762; $320,218,237; 33.01%
Total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $172,331,973 during October 2021.