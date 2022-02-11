WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pa.) and Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (D-Ga.) introduced the Boy Scouts of America Day Resolution in celebration of the organization’s 112th birthday.
Since its founding, more than 18 million young men and women have participated in the Scouting program. The skills developed in Scouting help shape the next generation of leaders across all career paths.
Boy Scouts of America was founded on principles aimed to teach those who participate self-reliance, character, ethical decision-making, and civic leadership. It is one of the largest and most influential youth organizations in the United States.
“I’ve been involved in Scouting for more than 50 years and I’ve witnessed first-hand the important principles, values, and lessons that are imparted upon young people and last a lifetime,” Rep. Thompson said. “The Boy Scouts of America has played a pivotal role in shaping the leaders of tomorrow and I am honored to offer a resolution commemorating the organization’s birthday.”
“No organization has done more to build leadership and character in America’s youth than the Boy Scouts of America,” Rep. Bishop said. “Successive generations of boys, and now girls, who have promised to do their duty to God and country, to obey the scout law, to help other people at all times, to keep physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight, are the essence of what has made America great. As one whose life has been impacted by Scouting, I am proud to join Congressman Glenn Thompson in honoring and celebrating the noble character and spirit of this great organization.”