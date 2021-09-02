HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania collected $2.6 billion in General Fund revenue in August, which was $135.5 million, or 5.6 percent, more than anticipated, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell reported recently.
Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $5.3 billion, which is $132.4 million, or 2.6 percent, above estimate.
Sales tax receipts totaled $1.1 billion for August, $49.3 million above estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $2.3 billion, which is $49.3 million, or 2.1 percent, more than anticipated.
Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in August was $978.8 million, $67.1 million above estimate. This brings year-to-date PIT collections to $1.9 billion, which is $67.2 million, or 3.6 percent, above estimate.
August corporation tax revenue of $112.1 million was $27.0 million above estimate. Year-to-date corporation tax collections total $302.5 million, which is $23.7 million, or 8.5 percent, above estimate.
Inheritance tax revenue for the month was $110.0 million, $12.5 million below estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $227.2 million, which is $12.6 million, or 5.3 percent, below estimate.
Realty transfer tax revenue was $72.3 million for August, $1.6 million above estimate, bringing the fiscal-year total to $106.3 million, which is $1.5 million, or 1.5 percent, more than anticipated.
Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $173.0 million for the month, $2.4 million above estimate and bringing the year-to-date total to $306.6 million, which is $2.5 million, or 0.8 percent, above estimate.
Non-tax revenue totaled $18.3 million for the month, $0.7 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $46.7 million, which is $0.8 million, or 1.7 percent, above estimate.
In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $258.5 million for the month, $0.1 million above estimate. Fiscal year-to-date collections for the fund – which include the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues – total $493.0 million, which is $2.4 million, or 0.5 percent, above estimate.