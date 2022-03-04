Harrisburg — Pennsylvania collected $2.4 billion in General Fund revenue in February, which was $155.7 million, or 6.8 percent, more than anticipated, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell reported today. Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $28.6 billion, which is $2.0 billion, or 7.5 percent, above estimate.
Sales tax receipts totaled $935.6 million for February, $55.8 million above estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $9.1 billion, which is $559.6 million, or 6.5 percent, more than anticipated.
Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in February was $1.0 billion, $40.8 million above estimate. This brings year-to-date PIT collections to $9.7 billion, which is $528.9 million, or 5.8 percent, above estimate.
February corporation tax revenue of $136.1 million was $24.6 million above estimate. Year-to-date corporation tax collections total $2.8 billion, which is $622.7 million, or 28.6 percent, above estimate.
Inheritance tax revenue for the month was $116.1 million, $14.5 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $1.0 billion, which is $90.9 million, or 9.9 percent, above estimate.
Realty transfer tax revenue was $58.5 million for February, $18.8 million above estimate, bringing the fiscal-year total to $549.5 million, which is $92.4 million, or 20.2 percent, more than anticipated.
Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $136.6 million for the month, $6.2 million below estimate and bringing the year-to-date total to $1.3 billion, which is $24.2 million, or 1.9 percent, above estimate.
Non-tax revenue totaled $18.9 million for the month, $7.4 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $4.2 billion, which is $84.3 million, or 2.1 percent, above estimate.
In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $197.0 million for the month, $24.8 million below estimate. Fiscal year-to-date collections for the fund – which include the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues – total $1.8 billion, which is $36.2 million, or 2.0 percent, above estimate.