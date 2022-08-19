As children return to school, AAA East Central has launched its annual School’s Open - Drive Carefully campaign. The campaign aims to encourage parents to talk about the importance of school zone safety with their children and teen drivers. It also advises motorists to take extra caution when traveling through school zones or near school buses.

“School zone speed limits, AAA School Safety Patrollers and crossing guards are in place to save lives,” said Terri Rae Anthony, safety advisor for AAA East Central. “Since children can move quickly and cross the road unexpectedly, it is important to obey speed limits and be ready to stop at a moment’s notice.”

