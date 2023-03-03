HARRISBURG – State Senate Republican leaders laid out an ambitious set of principles and priorities last week "to strengthen Pennsylvania by protecting jobs, empowering families and defending freedoms."
Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-39), Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R-41) and Appropriations Committee Chair Scott Martin (R-13) spoke about building on the successful efforts of last session that included improving Pennsylvania’s tax structure; redesigning the state system of higher education to better align degree programs with marketplace needs; modernizing workforce development laws; creating new tax credits to generate jobs in key economic sectors, particularly manufacturing and agriculture; advancing broadband, water and transportation infrastructure; supporting mental health services; increasing quality educational opportunities for all children; reducing government regulation; and pushing for more integrity within Pennsylvania’s election processes.
“We want Pennsylvanians to know the Senate Republican Caucus has their backs and acknowledge that the economy and the pain of higher prices is the same for all Pennsylvanians,” Ward said. “We are focused on putting forward legislation and ideas that help families restore economic freedom while positioning communities to thrive. As we work to strengthen Pennsylvania and empower families, we would like to take the opportunity presented to us by the courts and work with the governor and House to establish a 21st century education framework that ensures every student in Pennsylvania is workforce-ready and has the opportunity to get a degree or obtain a skill to secure a job. We also hope to expand upon the childcare tax credit which we enacted last year and push for investments in behavioral and mental health.”
“The Senate Republican Caucus has been organized for the 2023-24 legislative session and is working to address issues that affect families across our commonwealth,” Pittman said. “While voters have spoken and sent a divided government to Harrisburg, this does not equate to a dysfunctional government. There is no doubt that inflation is an issue crippling working families, and access to reliable and affordable energy is key to keeping rising costs under control. Increasing energy independence, creating a strong workforce and investing in infrastructure are critical to moving Pennsylvania forward.”
“To build a stronger Pennsylvania and unleash our full potential, we need to return power to the people. That means reducing the tax burden and fighting back against the government overreach and bureaucracy that only drags our commonwealth down,” said Martin. “We have taken strong steps forward already this session by voting to cut the gas tax, eliminate expensive and onerous government regulations, and ensure our elections are secure. Now is the time to build on this momentum to ensure Pennsylvania remains prosperous and free.”