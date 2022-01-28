BROOKVILLE - Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) announced last week that a $276,150 Growing Greener grant has been awarded to the Jefferson County Conservation District from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
The Growing Greener grant will be used to help reduce flooding in a one-mile section of Rattlesnake Creek by removing debris and sediment, and installing and/or replacing drainage pipes in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.
“Cleaning up and conserving our local water supply is an integral part of protecting our region’s overall abundance of natural resources,” said Smith. “This funding is critical to keeping this important stream improvement project moving forward. I’d like to extend my appreciation to the Jefferson County Conservation District for qualifying to receive this highly competitive grant.”
Upon completion the Rattlesnake Creek Stream Improvement Project is expected to protect four businesses and approximately 41 homes that have experienced severe flooding events.
Growing Greener funds grants for watershed restoration and protection, abandoned mine reclamation, and abandoned oil and gas well plugging projects. Specific projects in Northwestern Pennsylvania include addressing stream bank restoration and in-stream habitat improvements, assisting farmers to install best management practices to reduce agricultural runoff to streams and rivers, and reducing nutrient and sediment pollution in the Lake Erie Watershed.