McAdoo – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced the acquisition of a 5,600-acre parcel of land that will be developed into a motorized recreation area in the Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties.

The acquisition was made possible by the nearly $700 million secured by Governor Tom Wolf in the 2022-23 budget for conservation, recreation and preservation throughout the commonwealth. The funding will also allow development of three new state parks in locations to be announced later this year.

