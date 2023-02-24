Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Office of Commonwealth Libraries recently announced that more than $4.1 million in funding has been awarded to 21 libraries in 15 counties for the construction and rehabilitation of public library facilities.
“Public libraries provide services to their communities far beyond access to books, computers, and research,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “They’re a public staple, offering patrons spaces to hold community discussions, classrooms to learn new skills, and helping residents access critical services, resources, and programming. The Keystone Library grants will enable public libraries to improve their physical facilities so they can continue to serve and benefit their communities.”
Award recipients were selected through a competitive grant process. The Keystone grants help public library facilities improve their operations, install equipment, and upgrade security systems.
Libraries receiving the Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities include:
Allegheny:
- Carnegie Library of Homestead, $299,529
- Northland Public Library Authority, $750,000
- Oakmont Carnegie Library, $173,475
Bedford:
- Everett Free Library, $43,253
Bucks:
- Bucks County Free Library – Doylestown Branch, $539,660
Butler:
- Evans City Public Library Association, $13,480
Chester:
- Malvern Public Library, $35,489.50
Clearfield:
- DuBois Public Library, $72,950
Clinton:
- Annie Halenbake Ross Library, $82,800
Crawford:
- Linesville Community Public Library, $31,750
Delaware:
- Darby Library Co., $728,726
- Northwood Public Library, $14, 811
- Rachel Kohl Community Library, $190,398.31
- Radnor Public Library, $47,000
- Yeadon Public Library, $26,415
Erie:
- Erie County Public Library, $41,608.50
Luzerne:
- Osterhout Free Library, $157,500
Mifflin:
- Mifflin County Library, $499,000
Montgomery:
- Wissahickon Valley Public Library, $182,622.50
Monroe:
- Eastern Monroe Public Library, $80,000
Schuylkill:
- Pottsville Public Library, $117,000
The Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund was established by the General Assembly in 1993. The Department of Education, through the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, Bureau of Library Development, administers the public library portion of this program which is funded from a portion of the state’s realty transfer tax.
Grants pay up to 50 percent of eligible costs in planning, acquisition, construction, and rehabilitation of public libraries. Examples of fundable projects include but are not limited to: ADA upgrades, roof improvements, replacement windows, energy efficient upgrades to HVAC systems, facility expansion, and new construction.
PDE’s Office of Commonwealth Libraries supports, develops, and provides library services for learning and advancement. For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Education, please visit the website or follow PDE on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or Pinterest.